Govt ‘failing to address’ growing homelessness in Durban
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Denis Hurley Centre says it is concerned about the growing number of homeless people in Durban Central.
There have been several raids in the city recently which have seen hundreds of people removed from illegally occupied areas.
The centre's Raymond Perrier says most people end up on the streets because of unemployment.
He has accused the government of failing to address the issue.
"The plans by eThekwini are really inadequate. There are some initiatives that create jobs and training programmes, but they are tiny given the resources eThekwini has.
"They simply move homeless people around. So they will raid one area, they move to another area and two days later they raid the next area.
"It costs a lot of money, and in fact, it makes it harder for homeless people because they lose their belongings and their IDs, so they are even less able to get work or get into training programmes."
