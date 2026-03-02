Govt ‘engaging’ with UFS over sanitary pad chemical findings

Researchers have warned that although the levels detected may seem low, daily or monthly use of these feminine hygiene products over the years could increase health risks.

The study has raised concerns nationwide, prompting the National Consumer Commission to open an investigation.

The department says while the findings don’t appear to show any immediate health risks, they’ve raised concerns about long-term exposure.

Spokesperson Cassius Selala says the research is meant to inform people, not to cause fear, anxiety, or panic.

He says the department has opened discussions with the UFS researchers to better understand the study’s scientific findings, the methods used, and possible next steps.

" As the coordinating department responsible for advancing the rights, dignity, and well-being of women and girls, the department views menstrual health and sanitary dignity as a critical component of gender equality and public health.

“In addition, the department welcomes the call made by the National Consumer Commission to initiate an investigation and a regulatory review process that will assist in ensuring that menstrual health product[s] are safe, affordable, and accessible."

