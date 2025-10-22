Govt defends BBBEE as key to economic transformation

It's after the DA unveiled its Inclusion for All Bill as an alternative to BBBEE this week.





The party said the ANC's empowerment policies have left the majority of South Africans unemployed and impoverished.





Government admits that despite progress made over the past three decades, there are still gaps in ownership, management and income.





But deputy government spokesperson William Baloyi says BBBEE still helps level the playing field and include those previously disadvantaged in the economy.





READ: DA calls for end to BEE policy





"The ongoing refinement of empowerment policies is part of government's effort to ensure that implementation is effective, transparent and aligned with national development priorities.





"The BBBEE framework continues to be a central pillar, addressing the inequalities of the past while unlocking the potential of every citizen to contribute to South Africa's growth and prosperity."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)