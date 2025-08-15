 Govender brothers to go on trial for ‘love triangle’ murder
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Govender brothers to go on trial for ‘love triangle’ murder

Updated | By Newswatch

Two Durban brothers accused of murdering a Durban businessman will face 14 charges when they go on trial.

Accused on Durban businessman murder case
Lauren Hendricks

Ferrel and Darren Govender have been linked to the killing of Shailen Singh in December. 


READ: Woman in Govender brothers’ case testifies in court


Singh was shot while seated in his car in a parking lot in Umhlanga.


The State alleges a love triangle motivated the murder.


The brother appeared in the Durban High Court where an indictment was served on them, detailing each charge, including murder, crimen injuria, and assault.


ALSO READ: ‘Affair’ motive for Singh killing, court hears


The duo will be back in court in November for a pre-trial conference.


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) 

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.