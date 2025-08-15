Govender brothers to go on trial for ‘love triangle’ murder
Updated | By Newswatch
Two Durban brothers accused of murdering a Durban businessman will face 14 charges when they go on trial.
Ferrel and Darren Govender have been linked to the killing of Shailen Singh in December.
READ: Woman in Govender brothers’ case testifies in court
Singh was shot while seated in his car in a parking lot in Umhlanga.
The State alleges a love triangle motivated the murder.
The brother appeared in the Durban High Court where an indictment was served on them, detailing each charge, including murder, crimen injuria, and assault.
ALSO READ: ‘Affair’ motive for Singh killing, court hears
The duo will be back in court in November for a pre-trial conference.
