Gov to join hands with uMngeni to fix water issues in Midlands

On Saturday, Mayor Chris Pappas joined the Department of Water and Sanitation on an oversight visit to areas facing infrastructure challenges.

Officials from uMgungundlovu District Municpality and uMngeni-uThukela Water were also part of the visit.

Pappas says several water projects remain incomplete, which has caused delays in service delivery.

“To date, at least six housing projects with about 2000 houses are stalled due to the Umgungundlovu district municipality’s failure to install bulk water and sanitation services. This includes the Sudara treatment facility, which was decommissioned years ago, but still has sewerage flowing through it.”

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Sello Seitlholo, says national government will help address the challenges.

“The department is endeavouring to make funding available of over 300 million rands over the coming three financial years to the Umgungundlovu district municipality to assist them with water and sanitation services. We want to, of course, look at a situation where we are able to provide this particular service so that the other municipalities within the district are also able to benefit.”

