GOTG questions Israel’s role in Palestinians arriving in SA

South Africa's received 130 refugees who are believed to have travelled to the country as asylum seekers.

153 people arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday on a charter flight from Kenya.

They spent 12-hours on-board the aircraft after immigration officials initially denied them entry due to their passports not having departure stamps.

While 130 are being cared for by the Gift of the Givers, the remaining 23 took onward flights to other destinations.

The organisation’s spokesperson Sarah Oosthuizen says they want government to investigation the role of Israel and airline companies in alleged human trafficking.

She says the refugees were registered on the website of an organisation called Al-Majd.

In response to growing questions about the arrival of the refugees, Israeli authorities say the group had been allowed to leave Gaza after they got approval from a third country to receive them.

Shimi Zuaretz, a spokesman for the Israeli body that runs civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, did not name the third country involved.