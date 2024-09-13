Gordhan praised for being a 'dedicated servant'

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation this afternoon hosted veterans of the ANC and those who served with the late minister in cabinet.

He passed away this morning after a short battle with cancer.

Gordhan will be laid to rest in Durban next week.

An incorruptible freedom fighter and servant of the people was how former two-time Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan remembered by his comrade Mac Maharaj.

"He cared, he served and walked the path strewn with thorns, but he never faulted,” Maharaj said.

And while he’s been harshly criticised for his work as public enterprises minister - a role he held before announcing his retirement from politics earlier this year - former finance Trevor Manuel has commended Gordhan for reversing the damage of state capture.

READ: Ramaphosa declares official funeral for Gordhan

"The destruction has happened, the task now is to rebuild, and I think it is fundamentally important that we recognise Pavin's role in that rebuilding, in that giving a new sense of purpose in place to our state-owned enterprise. "

Gordhan will be laid to rest next Thursday.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)