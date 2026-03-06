FEEL GOOD NEWS: 80-year-old Sipho Khumalo keeps the delivery wheels turning

Sipho Khumalo brings residents across areas like Queensburgh and Pinetown just what the doctor ordered.

Khumalo, who celebrated his 80th birthday in February, still delivers medication for a local pharmacy.

The delivery man's journey began as a postman decades ago on a bicycle. He later upgraded to a scooter and eventually a car, after a crash left him with an injured leg.

The KwaDabeka resident says delivering medicine is more than a job. He says it keeps him connected to people, especially after losing his wife more than 20 years ago.

“People find me to be not a tired man. That’s why every morning I wake up [and] go to work. I’m alone at home. My wife passed away in 2004 by somebody that [shot her]," he says.

“If I go to work, I’ll be happy. If [I’m] at home [the] picture of my wife comes back to me.”

Khumalo's employer at Winston Park Pharmacy, Anthea Goldswain, says he is reliable and always willing to go the extra mile.

“There was a time when we had two drivers, we had two pharmacies. We had closed the one pharmacy, and one of them had to be retrenched. He put his hand up, he said, ‘You can retrench me because I’m the older one.’

“Then that driver that he gave the job to passed away. So, then Sipho came back.”

Goldswain told Highway Mail that Khumalo knows the area so well that he doesn't need a map or GPS.

"There is seldom a road he is not familiar with. He uses neither a map or GPS. For most of this time, he rode a scooter, but only recently we changed over to a car," Goldswain tells the publication.

While many people may choose to rest in retirement at 80, Mr Khumalo says he will only stop when his body tells him to.

