LISTEN’: I suddenly realised I’m good enough’: KZN woman elected as mayor of US town





Benita Cotton-Orr will be sworn in as mayor of Sky Valley, Georgia, in January.

She says her family, who once belonged to the fishing community in Simon's Town, was forced from their land under the Group Areas Act and moved to Durban.

“Having lost property in Cape Town and then moving to Durban and starting out, my father started out in Clairwood, and we struggled to find accommodation throughout the time we lived in Wentworth. We were one of those earning too much to get government assistance and not enough to be able to own a home.

“We moved a lot when we were in Wentworth, and I was already in Rhodes University when my parents finally bought a house.”

Cotton-Orr explained the reason behind her decision to emigrate in the 1980s.

“I moved because I had one and a half kids, and it was the height of apartheid. It was the height of journalists being picked up in the middle of the night by the security police, and it was just a scary time, and I didn't want my children to grow up like that. And the decision for me was, I have survived apartheid, I have lived through it, but I don't want that for my kids.”

She spent nearly four decades in Georgia, where she is now mayor-elect.

Cotton-Orr won 53% of the vote to beat incumbent Hollie Steil in the recent elections.

“I did not run on race, I ran on my capabilities, and through the years I have always said that there should be no excuses, do not say it is because of my colour that I can't do something,” she said.

“I’m a firm believer in talent and in skill sets and the best person for the job, and I would not have run for this seat if I didn't think that I was the best person for the job.”

She said growing up in South Africa taught her the important lesson of overcoming challenges, even when you are told that you are not good enough.

“Getting over that hurdle through the years has been tough because I would second-guess myself all the time. Am I making the right decision? Am I good enough for this job? And then I suddenly realised I am good enough.”

She continues to inspire both at home and back in South Africa, where she mentors and champions her communities from afar.