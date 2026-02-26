Godongwana scraps R20bn tax hikes as revenue rises

He says over the past three years, the country's tax system has demonstrated resilience despite slow economic growth.





Godongwana says in the current financial year gross tax revenue has been revised up by R21.3 billion.





"The improving fiscal position allows us enough room to withdraw the proposed tax increases, without putting fiscal sustainability or economic activity at risk. We are also proposing additional tax measures to ease the financial burden on households and businesses, by adjusting personal income tax brackets and rebates fully in line with inflation."





The minister says government plans to spend R2.67 trillion in the new financial year.





Godongwana says the social relief of distress grant continues in its current form over the year ahead.





The minister says basic education, health and social protection constitute 70.3% of the budget.





He says this will provide support to 13.6 million school children, healthcare services to 84 % of the population and social grants to 26.5 million beneficiaries.





He says basic education will receive R22.7 billion for carry-through costs announced in May 2025.





"Early childhood development receives the majority of these funds. R9.9 billion supports employee compensation and other pressures in education. Early childhood development grant receives an additional R12.8 billion over the next three years, expanding service to an additional 300 000 children. This will also maintain the increased per child, per-day subsidy of R24 introduced in 2025/26."





For health, Godongwana says R26 billion is allocated to provinces to bolster HIV/AIDS programmes such as the prevention of mother-to-child transmission and the provision of anti-retro virals.





"As part of the targeted and responsible savings initiative, provinces will repurpose some of their funding to meet obligations towards PEPFAR. This follows the funding withdrawal by the United States. R21.3 billion is allocated to the health sector over the medium term for the compensation and employment of doctors, and to make up for shortfalls in goods and services expenditure."





He says the SAPS has also been allocated R1 billion, while Border Management Authority has been allocated an additional R990 million.





Spending on peace and security will be increased from R268 billion in 2025/2026 to R291 billion in 2028/29.





"Over the medium term, R883.8 million is shifted from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to the Office of the Chief Justice. This will enable the Office of the Chief Justice to manage its own budgets, enhancing its independence from the executive from 1 April. Similar arrangements for the funding of Parliament are being undertaken, in the spirit of separation of powers. An additional R687 million has been allocated to increase capacity in the judiciary. "





