Godongwana: SA debt to stabilise for first time in 17 years

He told Parliament on Wednesday that the national debt is projected to stabilise for the first time in 17 years, before gradually falling in the years ahead.





"The budget deficit has narrowed significantly, and debt-service costs are also falling. The world has taken notice: South Africa has been removed from the FATF grey list.





“We secured our first credit rating upgrade in 16 years, and borrowing costs have eased, creating space for growth and development. These are signals of restored credibility. Of renewed resilience. And of a nation regaining its footing."





Godongwana delivered the 2026 Budget Speech on Wednesday afternoon.





He says the global economy is projected to grow by 3.3 per cent in 2026, broadly in line with last year’s outcome.





He says the growth outlook at home is steadily improving.





"We project real economic growth of 1.6 per cent in 2026, an improvement from the 1.4 per cent estimated in 2025. This improvement reflects the continued strengthening of economic performance from the second half of 2025.





“Over the medium term, growth is expected to average 1.8 per cent, reaching 2 per cent by 2028. Persistent logistics bottlenecks, weak public infrastructure, and the recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease continue to weigh on economic activity and pose risks to the outlook. In light of this, rapid inclusive growth remains our only durable path forward."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)