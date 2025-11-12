Godongwana: R4bn set aside for disaster relief, repairs

During his tabling of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said a new infrastructure bond would also be launched to raise at least R15 billion.





"The bond forms part of our efforts to introduce dedicated financing instruments that can mobilise cheaper financing to support our infrastructure agenda.





“Government will also contribute R2 billion to capitalise the Credit Guarantee Vehicle. Initially, the vehicle will support electricity transmission expansion, directly contributing to our efforts at energy security while also driving decarbonisation."





The minister also said infrastructure management is being streamlined.





From March, there'll be a new agency tasked with making sure projects are faster and more efficient.





"The new Infrastructure Finance and Implementation Support Agency will be operational by March 2026. The agency will provide project preparation support to supply the BFI pipeline," Godongwana told MPs.





"It will centralise infrastructure finance functions to systematically crowd-in private capital and promote the use of alternative delivery mechanisms. This is how we will ensure that our goal of public sector investment in infrastructure exceeds the R1 trillion mark over the next three years."





