Godongwana outlines reforms in mini budget
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Reforms in
energy, logistics, and infrastructure are at the heart of government’s plan to
boost economic growth and create jobs.
“Our strategy for faster growth and healthier finances continues to be anchored on four pillars. The first is maintaining macro-economic stability. The second is implementing structural reforms. The third is building state capability, and the fourth supporting growth enhancing infrastructure, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said during the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday.
He said moves like stabilising public debt and exiting the Financial Action Task Force grey list make South Africa more attractive to investors.
“We have delivered on this commitment in just two and a half years. This is thanks to collaboration across government departments, law enforcement agencies, and the private sector. However, we cannot afford to be complacent. FATF’s mutual evaluation of South Africa begins in the first half of 2026.
He warned the country’s most pressing challenge remains accelerating economic growth to reduce unemployment and poverty.
