Godongwana invites public input ahead of Budget Speech

South Africans are being encouraged to share their views on spending priorities, economic growth, and public finances.





The National Treasury is calling for written submissions of no more than 300 words by the 16th of February.





One Durban South resident who spoke to Newswatch says heavy truck traffic is a daily reality in his area.





He believes the budget should prioritise fixing the rail system.





" If we've got better infrastructure and transporting goods where they get there on time, they get there safely. I even think good distributors would want to work closer to us, and it would do well for people to know that we take it seriously."





Ish Pradlag of the eThekwini Ratepayers Association says irregular procurement is what he believes often drives the budget into the red.





" There is so much corruption in our budget itself, in our procurement system as well. So if we can nip that in the bud where we can say, 'The procurement system will be running a hundred per cent or no defaults or no tenders for cousins and families, et cetera’, then we will be fine."





