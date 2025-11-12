Godongwana announces new inflation target

The decision was made following agreement between the Minister and the Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), after consultation with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cabinet.





The change replaces the previous inflation target range of 3 to 6 per cent and will be implemented over the next two years.





According to the Ministry, the new framework is designed to enhance price stability, anchor inflation expectations, and align South Africa’s approach with international best practices.





“The one percentage point band provides flexibility to accommodate any unexpected inflationary shocks,” Godongwana said in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.





“This is in line with South Africa’s flexible approach to inflation targeting, which looks beyond short-run deviations in inflation.”





The National Treasury and the SARB conducted a joint assessment of the inflation target through the Macroeconomic Standing Committee as part of a broader review of macroeconomic policy.



The review concluded that a lower target would better anchor expectations and contribute to long-term economic stability.





In response to the announcement, the South African Reserve Bank said that while the lower target could present short-term fiscal challenges, such as reduced nominal GDP and revenue growth, it is expected to support lower inflation and interest rates over time.





These effects could, in turn, boost household spending and business investment.





The central bank added that it would continue to pursue the target continuously and would “clearly communicate any deviations from the target”.





South Africa has followed a flexible inflation-targeting framework since 2000, when the 3-6% range was first introduced.





