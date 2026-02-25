Godongwana announces fuel levy and sin tax hikes

It's an improvement from 4.8% that government estimated in its 2025 Budget.





He says the deficit will fall to 4% in the 2026/27 financial year and 3.1% the year after.





Godongwana tabled the national budget in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.





He said the government is reaping the rewards of its fiscal strategy that includes supporting economic growth by accelerating public investment, improving the efficiency of public spending.





On taxes, Godongwana said motorists can expect fuel levy hikes in line with inflation.





"The general fuel levy will go up by 9 cents per litre for petrol and 8 cents per litre for diesel. The carbon fuel levy will go up by 5 cents per litre for petrol and 6 cents for diesel. The Road Accident Fund levy will increase by 7 cents per litre."





He also raised sin taxes.





Godongwana said for 2026/27, excise duties on tobacco will be increased. This includes electronic nicotine and non-nicotine products.





Alcohol will also be pricier.





"A 340 millilitre can of beer or cider increases by 8 cents. A 750 millilitre bottle of wine goes up by 15 cents. A 750 millilitre bottle of spirits will increase by R3.20."





He said the Treasury allocated R292.8 billion to social grants.





"The old age grant, disability grant and care dependency grant rise by R80 in April 2026, to R2,400. The war veterans grant also increases by R80 to R2,420. The foster care grant goes up to R1,290 in April, a R40 increase and to R1,300 in October, a R10 increase. The child support grant and grant-in-aid grant increase by R20 to R580."





