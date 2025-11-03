GNU ‘united and committed’ say leaders after two-day meeting





President Cyril Ramaphosa and other party leaders reflected on progress under the GNU's statement of intent, addressing national challenges such as unemployment, crime, and poverty.





The meeting was attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, and leaders of the ANC, DA, IFP, Patriotic Alliance, FF Plus, UDM, Rise Mzansi, Al Jama-Ah, PAC and GOOD.





According to a joint statement, the leaders agreed that the GNU remains united and committed to implementing the priorities outlined in the Statement of Intent signed 16 months ago.





However, they acknowledged operational challenges during the 2025 budget process and said lessons had been learned to improve consultation on fiscal planning.





The GNU said its focus remains on unemployment, poverty, the cost of living, crime, corruption and service delivery. The parties reaffirmed support for the Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP), which is being implemented as the central programme of the administration.





The statement outlined actions taken since the GNU’s formation.





These include economic reforms in energy, logistics, telecommunications, water and visa systems; infrastructure maintenance and expansion; public employment programmes for young people; continued social support for poor households; and efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability and reduce public debt. It also reported progress in rebuilding law enforcement institutions and removing South Africa from the Financial Action Task Force's grey list.





The leaders agreed to prioritise several areas, including the professionalisation of public services, food security measures, expanded youth work and skills programmes, coordinated action against organised crime, leadership appointments in the criminal justice sector, improved intervention in failing municipalities, strengthened border management, and oversight of state-owned entities.





They also discussed South Africa’s international relations and preparations for the country’s G20 presidency. The leaders noted ongoing work to establish local and national dialogues under the National Dialogue process.





The statement said the GNU remains focused on “urgency and action” to meet the needs of South Africans.



