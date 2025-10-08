Global Sumud Flotilla SA activists vow to set sail for Gaza again

The group, which part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, was intercepted by Israeli forces while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory where a devastating war has been raging for two years.





The South African activists arrived back home on Wednesday morning and described being kidnapped, beaten, and humiliated.





However, they say their experience pales in comparison to what Palestinians endure daily.





Former MP, Mandla Mandela, led a press briefing at OR Tambo International Airport after they landed.





" We were taken south to Gaza, about 10 kilometers out of Gaza. The prison is called Ketziot that we were detained in. Every single item we had was stolen, just as the Palestinian culture has been stolen, Palestinian lands have been stolen and everything of the Palestinians has been systemically erased. This, comrades, is what we were subjected to,” said Mandela.





Mandela, the grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, says the group was denied legal representation and proper engagement with South African diplomats while in detention.





Another activist, Fatima Hendricks, says her experience in detention was brutal.





"[They] had rifles pointed at our foreheads, backed against the room to take out, forcibly, two of our comrades to solitary confinement. We are a direct nonviolent movement. We were 10 or 12 women, I cannot remember, in the cell. Yet, they responded to us with this type of brutal violence. They were obviously given instructions not to harm us, but they used every means of humiliation."





Israel’s foreign ministry has dismissed the claims of ill-treatment in prison by the Global Sumud Flotilla activists as lies.





Mandela says they remain unshaken and will return to support the people of Palestine.





The flotilla’s next sailing season opens in May 2026, with South Africa again expected to play a key role in the humanitarian effort.





