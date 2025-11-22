Global spotlight on Johannesburg as historic G20 Summit begins

The meeting will kick off this morning at the Nasrec Expo Centre.





In a little over an hour, heads of state and senior diplomats from some of the world’s biggest economies will descend on Nasrec.





The city has been transformed for the occasion, streets scrubbed clean, security heightened, and vibrant G20 banners lining key corridors, welcoming global leaders and signalling Africa’s rising prominence on the world stage.





The historic gathering marks the culmination of more than 130 G20 meetings held across the country this year, advancing South Africa’s four key priorities and placing Africa at the centre of global decision-making.





The priorities include Strengthening disaster resilience helping vulnerable countries recover after climate catastrophes.





Ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries helping poorer nations avoid being trapped in crippling debt.





READ: Ramaphosa holds bilateral talks in Sandton on eve of G20 Leaders' Summit





And Mobilising finance for a just energy transition, supporting countries to shift from fossil fuels to cleaner, renewable energy.





Leaders will engage in intensive talks, bilateral meetings, and high-level sessions this weekend, aiming to hopefully agree and produce a final leaders declaration that reflects a genuine commitment to collective action.





This comes as South Africa prepares to hand over the G20 presidency to the United States.





Initially, Washington signalled it would boycott the summit over disagreements on priorities, but it has since confirmed a representative will attend, only to mark the recognition of its upcoming role.





Other world leaders have praised South Africa's G20 Presidency, saying Africa is no longer on the sidelines and is now central to shaping responses to global conflict, economic volatility, and climate pressures.





South Africa is spending almost R200 million on the summit, with experts saying the country only stands to gain from hosting this event.





Meanwhile in a dinner with heads of state in Africa last night, Ramaphosa says leader must work together to ensure that the commitments in this declaration are translated into meaningful action.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



