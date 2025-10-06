 Global Flotilla: South Africans to be deported on Tuesday
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal

South Africans detained in Israel after joining the Global Flotilla initiative will be released.

Activists aboard the yacht Alma to join the final Global Sumud Flotilla boats.
In a statement on Monday, the Department of International Relations said they will be repatriated via Jordan on Tuesday morning.


The group, which includes former MP Mandla Mandela, was part of the flotilla that had been bound for Gaza.


About 44 boats filled with hundreds of activists were carrying aid to the war-torn territory.


The vessels were intercepted by Israel last week.


They've been held at the Negev Prison Facility since then. 


International Relations spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said Israeli authorities formally notified them of the release earlier.


"We have received confirmation that the individuals in question are scheduled to be released from detention and will be repatriated, departing via Jordan tomorrow morning.


“Minister Lamola extends his gratitude to all relevant parties, both domestically and internationally, for their cooperation and coordination in ensuring the return of the South African citizens.


"The South African government remains committed to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad."


