WATCH: Global Flotilla South Africans arrive back home on Wednesday

Minister Ronald Lamola said South Africa’s ambassador to Jordan, Tselane Mokuena, was present to receive the South Africans.

On Monday, the department said the delegation would be released by Israeli authorities and then repatriated via neighbouring Jordan.

The group was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla that was intercepted by Israeli authorities last week while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza.

Our fellow patriots Dr Fatima Hendricks Mandla Mandela Reaaz Moola Carolyn Shelver Dr Zaheera Soomar Zukiswa Wanner We’re involved in a noble humanitarian cause. We once again want to thank extend our gratitude to all relevant parties, both domestically and internationally,… https://t.co/csz83PMXrH pic.twitter.com/5NztvQwVTa

The delegation is scheduled to arrive at O.R. Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.

"We have noted deliberate misinformation related to governments role in this process. The delegation's return is being facilitated with the financial support of their families and solidarity groups. The South African Government's role has been one of diplomatic facilitation and engagement with all relevant parties," says spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.





Israel is marking the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attack on Tuesday, as Hamas and Israeli negotiators hold indirect talks to end the two-year war in Gaza under a US-proposed peace plan.

Two years ago to the day, at the close of the Jewish festival of Sukkot, Hamas-led militants launched a massive assault on Israel, making it the deadliest day in the country's history and sparking a huge retaliatory offensive.

In an attack that shocked the world, Palestinian fighters breached the Gaza-Israel border.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people.

Militants also took 251 people hostage.

It led to the two-year war in Gaza in which thousands of people - mostly civilians - have been killed.