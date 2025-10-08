Global Flotilla says 'no decision to give up'

The group of more than 500 activists set out to deliver food and aid to war-torn Gaza by sea.

They were detained after their vessels were intercepted by Israel last week.

On Monday, the Department of International Relations confirmed that the group, which includes former MP Mandla Mandela, would be released.

South Africa's ambassador to Jordan, Tselane Mokuena, welcomed the delegation on Tuesday.

Sunny Morgan, the spokesperson for the Global Sumud Flotilla in South Africa, says the delegates remain proud of what they achieved, even though they were not able to deliver aid to Gaza.





"Furthest from the mind is giving up. The delegates that were on this mission, [for] some of them this is the third or fourth attempt. And people have been trying for a number of years.

"There's no decision to give up. We are going to have to go back multiple times until we break through the siege and until the food reaches the starving people of Gaza. This is a long-term commitment to breaking the siege. So, it's not this once-off sumud flotilla."

The South African activists are expected to arrive at O.R. Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.