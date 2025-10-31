A glimpse into eThekwini's Disaster Management Centre

Newswatch was given a tour of the centre in the Durban CBD on Friday, for a first-hand look at the team’s daily operations and emergency response systems.

The tour began at the Joint Operations Centre, the nerve centre that springs into action when a high-level weather warning is issued.

Here, officials from various departments gather to coordinate and plan an appropriate response.

The tour then moved to the CCTV monitoring room, the “eyes in the sky.”

Every wall is covered with TV screens, each displaying live footage from across Durban’s streets.

A dedicated team watches these feeds around the clock.





Whenever they spot an accident, robbery, or any other emergency, they immediately alert the police or the relevant municipal department to dispatch assistance.

Currently, over 400 cameras are keeping watch over the city.

Some are not operational, but the municipality said repairs are underway to ensure full coverage soon.

Strategic Manager Jotham Khumalo said the team is ready for anything, from extreme weather to major events.

"Not only for the disaster incidents, but also preparing for the hot summer season so that when people come to our beaches, they are safe."

The summer contingency plan was officially implemented on Thursday.





