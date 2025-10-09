Glenwood B&B murder trial starts
The trial of four men accused of murdering and robbing a Glenwood bed and breakfast owner has begun in the Durban High Court.

Jacqueline Needham was killed in August 2022 on the property.
Two suspects were arrested on the day of the murder, a third was arrested shortly after.
The fourth suspect was caught last year.
Mzotelwa Jali, Mdumiseni Gumede, Bernard Langa, and Fana Nomefefe have been standing trial since Monday.
Needham’s brother, who has been attending court, says the trial has faced several disruptions this week, including power failures and faulty generators, which forced proceedings to stop.
The trial resumed on Thursday, and has been set down until November 7th.
He says even after three years, the image of his sister’s broken and lifeless body is fresh in his mind.
" I mean, I'm traumatized when I see that of a stranger. I look at farm murders, I look at car accidents. I look at other photographs of people being brutalized. But when you see it's your own sister, it is highly traumatic. You don't just unsee it and un unfair it. You just feel all of the terrible things."
He says it doesn’t matter whether the accused plead guilty or not guilty – he believes justice will be served for his sister.
