Girls more academically inclined - study

“If you look at young people especially those who take alcohol and drugs – the majority of them are boys and it is not surprising that you find girls are better than boys."





Hendrick Makaneta has been commenting on a recent study that showed there are over 100,000 more girls than boys in the Grade 12 education system.





Researchers at the University of Stellenbosch also found that boys are falling behind at every stage of school and are more likely to repeat grades or drop out.





The study recommended that early childhood development be the first step in tackling these concerns.





Makaneta feels there are other issues.





He believes boys are often more neglected than girls.





"Government has always focused on girls to say that we must ensure gender equality. We also have this programme in the workplace. Girls get exposed to a lot of environments where they will be able to make decisions and they get motivated in the process."





