Gingindlovu teacher wins national life skills teaching award
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
A Gingindlovu teacher says getting a national award was a reminder that her profession is a calling.
A Gingindlovu teacher says getting a national award was a reminder that her profession is a calling.
Lindelwa Mtshali from Gingindlovu Primary School in northern KZN this week walked away with the Excellence in Teaching Life Skills prize for Grades 1 to 6 at the National Teaching Awards in Gauteng.
Mtshali says it wasn't just her who was thrilled.
"The award was received with so much of excitement and pride in my school. Everyone was happy. Everyone was sending congratulatory messages.
READ: SADTU in KZN hopeful matric exams will proceed without any hitches
"And so from the moment the results were announced, all my colleagues, all the learners, all the management team, they were overjoyed."
She's credited her principal, Ms Mbuthu, for pushing her to enter the awards.
"Although this award is given to an individual teacher, I truly believe that it belongs to all of us, the teachers who I'm working with, the learners who are inspiring me, and the leadership that supports my growth. So the school has been basically been so supportive and they've celebrated this milestone as a collective success."
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Japan just invented a human washing machine… because why not?
Showers are officially cancelled! Japan just made a better way to bathe.East Coast Breakfast 20 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The October week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 22 hours ago