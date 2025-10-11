 Gingindlovu teacher wins national life skills teaching award
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli

A Gingindlovu teacher says getting a national award was a reminder that her profession is a calling.

Lindelwa Mtshali from Gingindlovu Primary School in northern KZN this week walked away with the Excellence in Teaching Life Skills prize for Grades 1 to 6 at the National Teaching Awards in Gauteng.


Mtshali says it wasn't just her who was thrilled. 


"The award was received with so much of excitement and pride in my school. Everyone was happy. Everyone was sending congratulatory messages. 


"And so from the moment the results were announced, all my colleagues, all the learners, all the management team, they were overjoyed." 



She's credited her principal, Ms Mbuthu, for pushing her to enter the awards. 



"Although this award is given to an individual teacher, I truly believe that it belongs to all of us, the teachers who I'm working with, the learners who are inspiring me, and the leadership that supports my growth. So the school has been basically been so supportive and they've celebrated this milestone as a collective success." 



