Gigaba back in court in Transnet corruption case
Updated | By Cliff Shiko
Former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba is expected to appear at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday in connection with the high-profile Transnet corruption case.
In November last year, Gigaba was added as the fifth accused in the matter by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).
Gigaba has maintained his innocence.
The case, which already involves former Transnet executives Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Siyabonga Gama, and Thamsanqa Jiyane, relates to the irregular procurement of locomotives between 2010 to 2014.
IDAC alleges that tender processes were flouted and three contracts for 95, 100, and 1,064 locomotives were awarded unlawfully, resulting in significant financial losses for Transnet.
Gigaba, who served as Minister of Public Enterprises during the period in question, is accused of accepting undisclosed cash from members of the Gupta family, which the state alleges was corrupt.
The state is expected to disclose the docket, provide an indictment, and set a date for the transfer of the case to the High Court during his court appearance on Friday.
