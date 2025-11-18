Gigaba appears with co-accused in Transnet graft case

They appeared at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Gauteng on Tuesday.





They are accused of irregularly approving contracts from November 2010 to May 2014.





The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption issued a summons nearly two weeks ago for Gigaba to appear in court.





"Dr Gigaba’s court appearance relates to a period between November 2010 to May 2014, when the alleged offences were committed during his tenure as the Minister in the Department of Public Enterprises," says IDAC spokesperson, Henry Mamothame.





"The matter was postponed to 30 January 2026 for the disclosure of the docket, as well as the provision of an indictment, and a date for the transfer of the case to the high court."





"The State alleges that, during the period that Dr Gigaba was the Minister of DPE, he on various occasions allegedly accepted and received undisclosed amounts of cash from members of the Gupta family which are corrupt in nature, and which he was not entitled to. All the accused were presented with an updated charge sheet."





