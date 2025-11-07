Gigaba to appear in court over Transnet locomotive deal

Gigaba confirmed on social media that he will hand himself over, although he says he has not yet been informed of the specific charges.

I have been summoned to appear in court this morning. I do not know what the charges are yet, but I’ll let you know after receiving the charge sheet. Let me declare that I have full confidence in our courts - they are the forum where facts, not fiction, will finally prevail. My… pic.twitter.com/0hxLUEichz

The matter stems from the state capture investigations into Transnet, where senior executives and board members stand accused of irregular contract approvals and enabling procurement processes that allegedly favoured Gupta-linked networks.





Gigaba served as Minister of Public Enterprises from 2010 to 2014, the period during which Transnet signed agreements for 95 locomotives in 2012, followed by two further tenders that pushed the total order to 524 locomotives.





The costs ballooned from R38-billion to more than R54-billion, and contracts were awarded mainly to Chinese rail manufacturers.





The Zondo Commission, investigating state capture allegations, recommended that Gigaba be investigated for his role in advising Transnet to proceed with the locomotive acquisition.





Evidence presented before the Commission showed that Gigaba signed as a witness when then-Transnet Group CEO Brian Molefe approved one of the major locomotive contracts in 2012 — a deal later found to have been irregular.





Gigaba maintains he played no role in selecting suppliers or approving procurement details.





He insists that procurement authority rested with Transnet’s board and executive management.





"My conscience is clear regarding my conduct in office. My actions have always been guided by policy, process, and accountability," Gigaba said in a statement.





Several former Transnet executives — including Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Anoj Singh and Thamsanqa Jiyane — are already facing fraud, corruption, and money laundering charges in a related case.





They were each released on R50,000 bail in July and are set to return to court in February next year.





The National Prosecuting Authority has not yet provided full details of the charges Gigaba will face.





His legal team is expected to receive the charge sheet upon his appearance on Friday.





The case forms part of a broader effort to prosecute high-profile state capture cases — a process that has faced delays, funding disputes, and criticism over slow progress.





