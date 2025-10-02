Georgia's jailed ex-leader Saakashvili urges 'last-chance' protest

The Black Sea nation will hold local elections on Saturday, the first electoral test for the ruling Georgian Dream party since a disputed parliamentary poll last year triggered months of protests and the suspension of Tbilisi's talks on further EU integration.

Saakashvili's United National Movement is backing a mass rally against the party and the ballot, though some other opposition parties such as Lelo and For Georgia have downplayed hopes it could change the situation.

Critics accuse Georgian Dream, controlled by billionaire former prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, of steering the country closer to Moscow and pushing through Russian-style laws targeting NGOs, media and LGBTQ communities.

The party rejects the charge, casting itself as a guarantor of "stability."

"There are moments when action is needed here and now," Saakashvili said in a post on Facebook, warning of an imminent post-vote clampdown on dissent.

"Many more people will be arrested and the rest driven out... total hopelessness will take hold, and the West will finally give up on us."

Rights groups say around 60 people including key opposition leaders, activists and journalists have been jailed over the past year in a broad government crackdown on its critics.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze vowed a strict response to any attempt at a "revolution", warning that more people could "find themselves behind bars".

Saakashvili, the Western-backed reformist leader in charge for almost a decade, said the demonstration on Saturday was Georgia's "last chance for salvation -- a chance we won't be given again for a long time, if at all."

"Let's take to the streets on October 4 and stand our ground to the end. Freedom -- now or never!"

Arrested in 2021 after returning from exile in Ukraine, where he served as a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the 57-year-old is serving a 12.5-year sentence for abuse of power -- a case rights groups have denounced as politically motivated.

