George building collapse investigators brought in for Verulam temple disaster probe

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson says the investigators will work alongside the local SAPS and a team of labour inspectors.





Five people were killed on Friday when a four-storey structure that was under construction at the New Ahobilam Temple of Protection in Redcliffe collapsed.





The site is now a crime scene.





Speaking at a media briefing in Mayville, Macpherson said preliminary findings point to a sudden structural failure, possibly triggered by formwork giving way.





He said it was particularly concerning that local authorities have indicated that the building plans were not approved and permits for construction were not issued.





Macpherson says bringing in experienced investigators will help ensure accountability and justice for the affected families.





" The purpose of this request is not to replace local investigative capacity, but to strengthen it by drawing on experience gained in a similar tragedy, particularly in navigating the technical evidentiary and regulatory complexes that arise in cases of major structural failures."





