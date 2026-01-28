GDE denies 64% funding cuts to Quintile 5 schools

Quintile 5 schools are fee-charging schools that receive the lowest government funding per learner, as they are expected to be self-funded through school fees based on the surrounding community's income, unemployment rates, and education levels.

The DA has recently launched a petition to stop the alleged budget cuts.

However, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said adjustments reflect national budget constraints, not provincial cuts, and are temporary realignments to ensure compliance with funding norms.

Chiloane said that despite a R444 million shortfall this year, teaching, learning, and learner-teacher support material payments continue uninterrupted.

“The Department of Basic Education, under the leadership of the Democratic Alliance, is fully aware of the funding pressures facing provinces, including Gauteng. The DBE has been repeatedly engaged on these matters, yet meaningful relief has not materialised, leaving provinces to absorb the impact.

“Attempts to deflect responsibility onto provinces, while ignoring the role of national departments in both policy-setting and budget allocations, are misleading and irresponsible,” Chiloane added.

“The sudden outrage being manufactured by DA is therefore disingenuous and politically opportunistic. It is dishonest to accuse provinces of cutting school funding while remaining silent about the national budget cuts imposed by National Treasury.”

Chiloane said the DA should deliver its petition to the Department of Basic Education, which is responsible for national funding norms and allocations.

“Provinces cannot be scapegoated for implementing national policy under constrained budgets that we do not control.”