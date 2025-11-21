LISTEN: GBV: SA needs to end ‘wounded masculinity’

Craig Wilkinson says men must use their strength as a force for good and become active participants in ending violence rather than remaining silent bystanders.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his intention to declare gender-based violence and femicide a national crisis on Thursday.

Wilkinson, the author of 'Force for Good', says GBV won't end until South Africa heals what he calls "wounded masculinity", saying broken men create broken societies and that true masculinity serves and protects.

“Masculinity is not toxic. You know it's masculinity that is damaged or wounded or misconstrued that becomes toxic, but masculinity in its true form is a beautiful gift to humanity. It's a safe space; it loves and serves and honours and protects and provides," says Wilkinson.

“What we need to do is really talk about true, authentic masculinity and inspire young men to be authentically masculine as well as older men.

“The more we do that, the more we call out good, healthy, positive, masculine.”

Thousands across the country are expected to join the G20 Women's Shutdown against GBV at midday on Friday.

Wilkinson has added that men need to hold each other accountable as fathers, mentors and role models.

“I think it's crucial that we work with men because, as the primary perpetrators of violent and sexual crime, we need to get men involved in being the primary drivers to stop it. So that is what we are really all focused on. We really talk to men about becoming allies with women in the fight against gender-based violence and men need to play a crucial role.”