GBV not adequately addressed in SONA - activist
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
An anti-GBV activist believes Cyril Ramaphosa's mention of
Gender Based Violence in his SONA did not bridge the gap on secondary
victimisation.
"He can build 50 thousand shelters, and he can build another million TCCs at the end of the day it cannot close gaps on secondary victimisation, and it does not improve effective services," said Nadia Bernon.
Bernon is from the Rapid Response Team GBV.
She has been reacting to the President announcing on Thursday that they have passed the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act.
It establishes a national structure to oversee a coordinated response to the crisis.
Bernon says resources to investigate GBV cases are lacking.
"Our police officials, our courts do not have adequate resources that will support these vulnerable groups, and our police officials are not gender sensitive," said Bernon.
