GBV convictions climb, but victims are still turned away at police stations, says activist

But an activist says the justice system is still failing survivors.





The latest crime statistics for the first two quarters of the SAPS financial year show that 231 perpetrators received life sentences.





Nearly 400 were sentenced to 20 years or more, and over 750 got between one and nine years behind bars.





Tina Thiart from the 1000 Women Trust says despite this, frontline services remain weak.





She says even though gender-based violence has been declared a national disaster, victims are still turned away at police stations and struggle to get help at clinics and courts.





"As we know, the service providers are not accountable and the service delivery is really bad in South Africa.





"So, we are asking all the organisations to unite and to follow the services and to report to us if they find any difficulties at the police, court, or at the clinics. And we encourage the women to really follow the money and see where the money is spent."





The crime statistics show that sexual offences increased by 0.2% between July and September.





Thiart says their Remember Her campaign launched for 16 Days of Activism is collecting stories of women and children killed by GBV, while tracking failures in the state’s response.





She is calling on women to report any police, court or clinic that fails to assist them, and to reach out for free counselling via WhatsApp on 061 469 0479.

