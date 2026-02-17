GBV activist urges harsher sentences after KZN serial rapist jailed

Dr Nadia Bernon says harsher punishment would send a strong message to would-be perpetrators, adding that the courts also need to ensure swift justice for victims.





Bernon has welcomed the seven life sentences handed down to a serial rapist in northern KwaZulu-Natal.





The Mtunzini High Court gave Muzikhona Mthethwa another 155 years behind bars.





Prosecutors say the 36-year-old began his crime spree in 2017 when he attacked a woman in KwaMbonambi.





He was found guilty of a string of crimes, including attempted murder, house breaking, rape, robbery, and assault, carried out in Richards Bay, KwaMbonambi and Empangeni.





" I am not saying that we are not happy with the processes, but the processes are delayed,” says Bernon, who is with the Rapid Response Team on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.





"They said there are too many gaps in there. Some rapists get, like this one, get sentenced years after the incident. What happens to the victim and their families in the meantime?”





Bernon says more needs to be done to better equip police and GBV survivors.





"At the laboratories, there's a holdup with DNA testing because there's so much backlog, and while the victim is going on PEP treatment and getting counselling, and you know, going through the system, there's the rapists out there walking free, raping other people while we are waiting for an arrest."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)