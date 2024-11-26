Gaza's civil defence says 11 killed in Israeli strikes

In the northern city of Jabalia, seven people were killed and several others wounded in an air strike on a residential building, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Another person was killed in a strike on a house in nearby Beit Lahia, which along with Jabalia has been the site of an intensive Israeli military operation since October 6.

Two people were killed by artillery shelling on Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, Bassal said.

In the southern city of Rafah, an air strike killed one and wounded several, he added.

Hamas's attack on October 7 last year resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed 44,235 people in Gaza, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.