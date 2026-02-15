Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill 11 since dawn Sunday

Despite a US-brokered truce that entered its second phase last month, violence has continued in the Palestinian territory, with Israel and Hamas trading accusations of violating the agreement.

The civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authorities, said one strike hit a tent of displaced people in northern Gaza and another targeted an area in southern Gaza.

Five people were killed and several others injured when an Israeli air strike targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in Jabalia in the north, the agency said in a statement.

Five more were killed and several injured in a separate strike during the early hours in the southern city of Khan Yunis, the agency reported, adding that one more was killed in Israeli shelling in Gaza City.

The Al-Shifa and Nasser hospitals confirmed they had received the bodies of at least seven people.

A military official said Israeli forces were striking in response to Hamas violations of the ceasefire agreement.

"The violation included an identification of several armed terrorists who took cover under debris east of the yellow line and adjacent to IDF troops, likely after exiting underground infrastructure in the area," the official said.

"Crossing the yellow line in the vicinity of IDF troops, while armed, is an explicit ceasefire violation, and demonstrates how Hamas systematically violates the ceasefire agreement with intent to harm the troops," the official added.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, which took effect on October 10, Israeli troops withdrew to positions behind a so-called "Yellow Line", though they remain in control of more than half of the territory.

Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authorities, says at least 601 people have been killed since the truce began.

The Israeli military says at least four of its soldiers have been killed in the same period.

Media restrictions and limited access in Gaza have prevented AFP from independently verifying casualty figures or freely covering the fighting.

