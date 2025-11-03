Gauteng Traffic chief denies interfering in Katiso Molefe arrest

Testifying before the Madlanga Commission on Monday, Raftopoulos said he acted on a request from a Hawks officer and believed he was supporting a legitimate police operation.





"I indicated that I don’t have any ground members available, but I can send the helicopter to see what is going on there,” he told the commission.





The December 6 operation was meant to be carried out by the KZN Political Killings Task Team.





However, a mix of law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks, Johannesburg Metro Police Department, and Gauteng Traffic Police, arrived on the scene, raising questions about possible interference.





The operation has since come under scrutiny over alleged Hawks interference and questions about how the command chain unfolded that day.





Raftopoulos was led in evidence by Advocate Lee Segeels-Ncube on Monday.





He told the commission that he received a call from a Captain Kruger, a member of the Hawks, who reported that there were “bogus police officers” outside Molefe’s property.





Helicopter deployed to ‘observe and deter’





Raftopoulos said the airwing’s role in such situations is to observe from the air and deter potential suspects from fleeing.





He authorised the deployment of the unit’s helicopter at around 16:40 that afternoon. The aircraft arrived in the Sandown area of Johannesburg within six to seven minutes.





"We were told there were people outside the property pretending to be police. I decided we could assist from above to monitor what was happening,” he said.





Raftopoulos explained that the helicopter maintained altitude and did not land at the scene. He added that during the flight, he received updates via a WhatsApp group created for the operation, confirming that multiple law enforcement units were involved.





‘This was a legitimate operation’





Raftopoulos said he phoned Captain Kruger while the helicopter was airborne to confirm who was in charge on the ground.





"I spoke to him on the phone and he gave me the information. He indicated it's General (Dumisani) Khumalo’s operation,” he said.





He then shared those details with the operational WhatsApp group to ensure all teams were aware of the command structure.





Based on the communication he received, he believed the operation was legitimate and authorised by SAPS.





"I had no reason to doubt that the operation was official. The communication was clear, and everything appeared properly coordinated,” he testified.





Video footage for record-keeping





Raftopoulos confirmed that his unit recorded short video footage of the Molefe property while hovering overhead.





The footage, he said, was for operational record-keeping and to comply with Civil Aviation Authority requirements.





He also provided timestamps to the commission showing the helicopter’s flight path, confirming that the aircraft left Sandown and landed back at base around 17:00.





"Our system records everything, when we take off, where we go, and when we land. There’s full traceability,” he said.





Rejection of interference claims





Raftopoulos expressed concern that media reports and social media speculation had created the impression that the Airwing had interfered with the Hawks’ work.





He told the commission that his involvement began and ended with the aerial surveillance task and that he never instructed or questioned officers on the ground.





"We were there to assist. We didn’t interfere. My duty was to make sure we provided visibility and support from the air. That’s all we did,” he said.





Multiple units, conflicting accounts





The commission has heard several conflicting versions of how the December 6 takedown unfolded, including questions about whether Hawks members acted outside the official operational structure.





Earlier witnesses have suggested that not all officers at the scene were briefed correctly, raising the possibility of internal confusion.





Raftopoulos’s testimony adds a new layer to that picture, portraying the airwing’s role as reactive support rather than interference.





Advocate Segeels-Ncube questioned him about whether his unit’s presence may have caused confusion on the ground.





Raftopoulos said that was unlikely.





"The helicopter was visible, yes, but it’s normal for us to be deployed in such circumstances. It’s part of our deterrence strategy,” he said.





