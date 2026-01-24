Gauteng MEC vows action after 14 pupils killed in crash

"I see the mothers whose arms are now empty, I see the fathers be strong while they break inside."





That's the promise he's made to the parents and families of the 14 pupils who died in the Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash.





The vehicle they were travelling to school collided head-on with a truck on Monday.





The driver is now facing 14 counts of murder.

READ: Vanderbijlpark crash: Two more pupils succumb to injuries, driver in court

A funeral service for two brothers who died in the crash is currently underway in Sebokeng.





MEC Chiloane says officials will implement immediate and comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of scholar transport.





He was speaking at a memorial service held at the Sebokeng Hall yesterday, ahead of a joint funeral service tomorrow [at the Saul Tsotetsi Sports Ground.





"So all of them they will be subjected to rigourous inspection. Everyone will be verified, every operator will have to demonstrate complaince with safty standards. Those who fail to meet the standards will be removed from the system."

