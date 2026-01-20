Gauteng Health revises Vanderbijlpark crash death toll to 12

An overloaded scholar transport vehicle collided with a truck while trying to overtake.





A case of culpable homicide has been opened.





Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko warned that the spread of unconfirmed figures and misinformation is causing unnecessary harm.





“As initially reported by the Gauteng Department of Health, seven survivors were transported by Gauteng Emergency Medical Services to Sebokeng Hospital and Kopanong Hospital. At Sebokeng Hospital, four learners and the minibus taxi driver were admitted and received necessary treatment,” she said in a statement on Tuesday morning.





“Kopanong Hospital managed one learner and one adult, who is the assistant to the truck driver, for minor injuries, and both were discharged yesterday.





“As of this morning, Sebokeng Hospital has three learners admitted in the Intensive Care Unit. One learner remains critically unstable, while the other two are in a critical but stable condition. The fourth learner was airlifted to a private hospital in Alberton last night for further specialised care.”





Nkomo-Ralehoko said the taxi driver was also discharged on Monday and was immediately taken into custody.





“Of the 12 learners who passed away, 11 bodies have already been identified by their families, with one awaiting verification. The Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services aims to finalise all autopsies by close of business today (Tuesday), to enable families to continue with preparations for dignified send-offs.”





