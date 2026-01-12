Gauteng govt vows ‘intensive inspections’ of scholar transport as schools reopen

Schools across the provinces will reopen on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Finance MEC puts brakes on KZN school transport tenders

Diale-Tlabela said unroadworthy vehicles and those operating without valid permits will have their vehicles impounded.

She said the safety of pupils travelling to and from school is non-negotiable.

“For the next nine months, millions of children will depend on drivers to get them to school safely," said Diale-Tlabela.

"Every time a child gets into a vehicle or walks near a road, their life is in someone else’s hands. We will not allow unroadworthy vehicles or unlicensed operators to transport our children."

Spokesperson for the MEC, Lesiba Mpya, said starting this week, intensive inspections of scholar transport vehicles will be conducted along transport routes and during peak travel time.

"Vehicles found to be unroadworthy or operating without the required permits will be impounded on the spot, while drivers without valid licences will be arrested," said Mpya.

"The MEC also called on parents to play an active role in protecting their children by refusing to pay for unsafe transport."