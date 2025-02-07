Gauteng court hears accused was puppet in child abuse case

Tiona Moodley and Darren Wilken face charges linked to the creation and distribution of explicit images depicting the abuse of minors and money laundering.

They have continued their bid for bail in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, where they’ve both denied all the charges against them.

A web designer by profession, Tiona Moodley admitted she created the websites in question. However, she says Wilken took over uploading the content and managing the related transactions and bank accounts.





READ: Wilken ‘pocketed millions’ from child abuse material

Moodley described herself as a meat puppet of Wilken’s.

She also denied trying to destroy evidence to weaken the State’s case.

Earlier, Wilken accused the State of using the media to fuel public outrage over his arrest, adding that authorities relied on speculation and had no substantive evidence to oppose his release on bail.





