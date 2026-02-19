Gardener shot at Joburg home of Robert Mugabe’s son

Reports indicate that a gardener has been shot and taken to hospital in a critical condition.





Police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, spoke to reporters at the scene in Hyde Park, saying two suspects have been arrested.





She says they understand at this stage, that an altercation may have taken place.





“Our police members were stopped by the security to indicate that there's a shooting in this house, and as you can see, it's a high-walled residence. They had to knock and so that they can [open for them], and then eventually they gained entry.





“We do have our dog unit inside and, also some of our [other] units, searching for the firearm. Two men who are staying in this house will be taken in, in relation to this attempted murder case.





“The victim has been taken to the hospital. It was indicated that it's in a critical condition, but we are hoping that he will be fine.”





