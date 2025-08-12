 Gang wounded in Pinetown shootout after house robbery
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi

Four suspected house robbers were shot and injured in Pinetown, west of Durban.

ALS Paramedics

ALS Paramedics responded to the scene on Underwood Road near Northdene following a shootout with police officers on Tuesday. 


The group's spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, says they stabilised the men on the scene before they were taken to various Durban hospitals.


" Paramedics arrived on scene to find SAPS already in attendance, with the area condoned off. The incident leading up to the shooting will form part of a SAPS investigation. 


"Underwood Road or Main Road has been closed for some time to allow police to investigate further."


Police say firearms, stolen electronics, jewellery, and luxury items were recovered from the suspects.


A fifth robber is at large and a manhunt is underway.


