Gang caught with bakkie stolen in Phoenix to appear in court

The men were arrested on Wednesday in Margate after police in Ugu, together with local security groups, responded to a vehicle tracker alert at an address in Uvongo.





During a search of the property, officers found a double-cab bakkie in the garage.





KZN police spokesperson Paul Magwaza says the first red flag was when the registration number on the vehicle did not match the license disc.





"With quick investigation, the members discovered that the vehicle had been stolen in Phoenix during the month of August in 2025.





"A search of the premises was also conducted and police found an AK47 assault rifle with 106 rounds of ammunition, R4 assault rifle with 70 rounds of ammunition, a .303 rifle with 12 live rounds of ammunition and two pistols with 22 rounds of ammunition.





"The four suspects were then arrested and charged for being in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle as well as unlicensed firearms and ammunition."





