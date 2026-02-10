Gambling Act no longer fit for purpose, NPO warns

The non-profit organisation says children and young people are becoming increasingly vulnerable to gambling and gaming addiction.

ALSO READ: Parliament debates SA’s 'gambling addiction crisis'

It feels the National Gambling Act no longer provides enough protection for adults and children struggling with addiction.

The foundation's Sibongile Simelane-Quntana believes the rapid expansion of online and mobile gambling platforms has created regulation gaps.

She says government needs to urgently address this.

“Current efforts to protect children and young people from gambling addiction and its associated social challenges remain insufficient. It is imperative to amend the current legislative framework to reflect international best practices and establish effective safeguards against both gaming and gambling addiction among children.

“With the swift expansion of online betting platforms, comprehensive regulation of the sector and its advertising practices has become essential. We urge the Minister of Trade Industry and competition, Mr Tau, to lead the legislative frameworks and reforms that will strengthen the integrity of the industry and ensure a safer gambling environment for all.”