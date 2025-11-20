G20 won’t impact commercial flights, says Creecy

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy gave the assurance as a major security operation is rolled out for this weekend's gathering in Johannesburg.

"Scheduled commercial flights have been integrated into our overall plan to ensure that ordinary citizens who might want to travel at this time will not be inconvenienced," said Creecy, adding that the country's ports of entry have met all security and safety requirements needed to manage the influx of international delegates.

The OR Tambo International Airport, Waterkloof Air Force Base and Lanseria Airport will serve as arrival points for heads of state.

The minister briefed the media at OR Tambo on Wednesday.

"We have stockpiled necessary [the] fuel that will service all of the planes that would be coming in, accompanying the heads of state. We have fuel reserves of 54 million litres in place," she said.





