G20 leaders set to hammer out deal on day one of summit

The days historic proceedings are well underway, as world leader continue to descend on Nasrec.





The President has been welcoming heads of state and delegates who are arriving one after the other at the venue.





Among them are Brazil's President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer and Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney.





Government spokesperson William Baloyi has explained today's programme.





"After the official opening we will go into a closed session where the leaders will then hammer what the sherpa might have prepared for them, and then we'll come again. But we expect that tomorrow. Then the final pronouncements will be made as to what has been accurate upon and up to thus far. I can assure you that things have grown seamlessly well according to what we play."







