G20 leaders set to hammer out deal on day one of summit
Updated | By Jacaranda News
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to officially open proceedings at the G20 Leaders Summit in Johannesburg.
The days historic proceedings are well underway, as world leader continue to descend on Nasrec.
The President has been welcoming heads of state and delegates who are arriving one after the other at the venue.
Among them are Brazil's President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer and Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney.
Government spokesperson William Baloyi has explained today's programme.
"After the official opening we will go into a closed session where the leaders will then hammer what the sherpa might have prepared for them, and then we'll come again. But we expect that tomorrow. Then the final pronouncements will be made as to what has been accurate upon and up to thus far. I can assure you that things have grown seamlessly well according to what we play."
Deputy Government spokespersom, William Baloyi outlines the programme for the day.@nushera pic.twitter.com/b1hEnwW30R— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) November 22, 2025
READ: Tight security as world leaders arrive for G20 Summit
International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, says countries in attendance are moving close to a consensus.
He briefly spoke to the media this morning. " What's going to happen here is a discussion with all the world leaders that are present, those who are not here, not here. And we need to focus on the discussion that's happening here. I would want to encourage our media not being obsessed about people who are not in the room. What's more important is what's being discussed in the rooms."
Meanwhile, police say they're satisfied with security measures at the expo centre.
President Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the opening address from 10am.
Several heads of state have already arrived at the venue.
Nat Joints Deputy Police Commissioner General Mosikidi briefed the media earlier.
"There are intelligence operators that are in every corner that we think they need to be to collect intelligence. Our operations are led by what I can call phase one of our implementation approach of the security cluster, which is intelligence gathering, intelligence analysis, and intelligence briefing."
