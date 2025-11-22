G20 leaders’ declaration adopted by consensus at summit





Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, spoke to members of the media at the Nasrec Expo Centre shortly after the opening address by the president.





" The corporation has been adopted unanimously by all countries. This is a culmination of a year-long work, not only by South Africa, but by all countries involved in the process.





Magwenya said it is a significant win for multilateralism, as well as for the Global South and the continent.





The Nasrec Expo Centre is where leaders from the world's biggest economies have gathered for the G20 Leaders Summit.





Ramaphosa confirmed the development in his opening address at the summit earlier.

Ramaphosa told leaders that there was overwhelming consensus that one of the first tasks of the summit should be the early adoption of the declaration.





Traditionally, the declaration is only finalised and announced at the end of a G20 Summit and according to the programme shared with the media, it was originally scheduled for tomorrow.





The country's priorities under it's G20 Presidency include strengthening disaster resilience, ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries and mobilising finances for a just energy transition.





The President said adopting it at the start sends a clear signal to the world that multilateralism can deliver.

He said it’s a message of hope and solidarity demonstrating that G20 leaders remain committed to their pledge to leave no person, no community and no country behind.





Ramaphosa also paid tribute to the Sherpas and delegations, who spent months negotiating the wording of what he described as a worthy outcome document for this historic G20 meeting.





This comes as South Africa prepares to hand over the G20 presidency to the United States. Initially, Washington signaled it would boycott the summit over disagreements on priorities, but it has since confirmed a representative will attend, only to mark the recognition of its upcoming role.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya was asked if there was no concern that the US was not in the room.

"Everyone noted that. Everyone will have not pretended as if that was not a reality. You'll recall that the US is one of the leading originators of the G20."

"It is actually quite tragic that the US adopted the stance that it chose to adopt and boycott the summit considering its historical role in the formation of the G20," he added.

